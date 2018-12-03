TCU Employee Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Stealing Money

A former TCU employee has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing money from the Upward Bound program.

69-year-old Margaret Faust served as the Assistant Director of the Upward Bound program at TCU for 18 years. She pleaded guilty to the theft in August.

Court documents show Faust routinely pocketed cash from funds awarded to the university by the Department of Education. Documents also state that Faust stored the money in a locked drawer inside her desk before depositing it into her personal checking account.

As a result of Faust's conduct, TCU's Upward Bound program was terminated.

What Is Hanukkah?

The Jewish holiday lasts for eight nights, usually falling in December. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

Faust has paid back more than $210,000, but investigators said it's possible that she stole significantly more than that.