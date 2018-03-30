TCU Awards 50 Full-Ride Scholarships to Area Schools

Texas Christian University went to a few locals schools in DFW to let students know they were awarded as Community Scholars. Five students at The Young Men's Leadership Academy were granted scholarships. (Published 5 hours ago)

It’s the time of year when high school seniors are getting college acceptance letters.

The celebrations that happened in four area school districts this week were something good.



Texas Christian University went to high schools in Arlington, Dallas, DeSoto and Fort Worth ISDs to announce the names of this year’s TCU Community Scholars, the Class of 2022.



Principal Rodney White at the Young Men's Leadership Academy in Fort Worth sent us pictures showing the moments five of his students got the word TCU picked them for full ride scholarships.

White says “the energy in our building was outstanding.



Our young men are now proud Frogs and are creating a legacy for years to come.

The five seniors selected as Community Scholars are members of YMLA’s inaugural graduating class.



In all, 50 students from Dunbar, North Side, O.D. Wyatt, Polytechnic, South Hills, Trimble Tech high schools and YMLA in the Fort Worth ISD; Sam Houston High School in the Arlington ISD; Barack Obama Leadership Academy, Carter and Lincoln high schools in the Dallas ISD; and DeSoto High School in the DeSoto ISD were all chosen for the program.



TCU spokeswoman Holly Ellman says it was the largest class ever.



The Chancellor’s Council on Diversity established the Community Scholars Program in 2000 as a way to increase diversity on campus.

This academic preparation and scholarship program focuses on 13 local inner-city high schools with predominantly minority enrollments.



The immediate goal is to attract students to TCU who have demonstrated academic excellence and leadership skills, and to provide the funding and support they need to succeed.



The long-term goal is to encourage those students to pursue advanced degrees and help them grow into community and business leaders.

Students must be admitted to TCU in order to continue through all phases of the Community Scholar process, culminating in Community Scholar Interview Day.



In Fall 2000, 12 freshmen were enrolled in the first TCU Community Scholars Program.



With foundation and corporate support, that number grew to 42 freshmen for Fall 2017, and students in the program have a more than 90 percent four-year graduation success rate.

