Jamie Dulle, the assistant dean of campus life at TCU, died in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning, Fort Worth police say.

The assistant dean of campus life at TCU died in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning, Fort Worth police say.

Jamie Dulle was driving her car westbound on Rosedale Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when she was rear-ended by another car, police said.

Dulle was taken to JPS Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

TCU said it would have counselors and ministers on campus to assist faculty staff and students who need support in the coming days.

K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

K-pop star Jung Joon-young and Big Bang band member Seungriarrive at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning over sex scandals that have roiled South Korea on March 14, 2019. Both said they will retire from the entertainment industry. (Published 3 hours ago)

The university issued the following statement on Dulle's death.