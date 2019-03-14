TCU Assistant Dean Killed in Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Assistant Dean Killed in Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday

Published 42 minutes ago

    Jamie Dulle, the assistant dean of campus life at TCU, died in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver early Sunday morning, Fort Worth police say.

    Jamie Dulle was driving her car westbound on Rosedale Street around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when she was rear-ended by another car, police said.

    Dulle was taken to JPS Hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

    TCU said it would have counselors and ministers on campus to assist faculty staff and students who need support in the coming days.

    The university issued the following statement on Dulle's death.

    “Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jamie Dulle, assistant dean of Campus Life. We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to her family in this difficult time. Counselors and university ministers stand ready to assist faculty, staff and students who need support in the days and weeks ahead.”

