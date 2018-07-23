Waxahachie residents fill jugs with water from a fire hose after being without water for more than 24 hours, Monday, July 23, 2018.

Residents in the Waxahachie development of Emerald Forest were left without water for over 24 hours after a broken pump knocked out service Sunday.

Water service, provided by The Carroll Water Company resumed for some residents Monday evening.

"I've been on the phone since 8:05 this morning calling every governmental agency I can get our hands on," Julie Davis, one of the residents who lost water service, said.

About 200 people live in Emerald Forest, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said they were looking into the incident. Last month, neighbors in another Carroll Water Company-serviced subdivision in Ellis County complained their water was brown and undrinkable.

Davis said responsibility for this latest incident falls on the Carroll Water Company and is totally unacceptable.

"You're not performing what your duties are supposed to be when you are withholding water," Davis said.

The Ellis County Fire Department delivered water for animals on Monday and as water service resumed Monday evening, residents received a boil water notice, which is standard after a water outage.

NBC 5 called the Carroll Water Company, but as of publication has not heard back.