TCC Students Will Soon be Able to Ride the Trinity Metro for Free

Tarrant County College and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority have teamed up to provide free bus rides to all TCC students.

Starting on May 15, students will be able to use their student identification cards to ride any of the 38 different bus routes in Tarrant County. Tarrant County College will then pick up the tab.

As part of the new agreement, the Trinity Metro will also offer a new bus service to the TCC Northeast and TCC Southeast campuses, which will start service in August. The Trinity Metro already offers services to all five of the other TCC campuses.

TCC said that students issued TCC identification cards after May 15 will have EasyRide eligibility. However if a student had an identification card issued before May 15, they will need to get their card activated for the EasyRide program. Just go to a TCC Copy Center for activation.

