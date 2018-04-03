TCC Students Will Soon be Able to Ride the Trinity Metro for Free - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

TCC Students Will Soon be Able to Ride the Trinity Metro for Free

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    TCC Students Will Soon be Able to Ride the Trinity Metro for Free
    NBC 5 News
    Trinity Metro bus in Fort Worth

    Tarrant County College and the Fort Worth Transportation Authority have teamed up to provide free bus rides to all TCC students.

    Starting on May 15, students will be able to use their student identification cards to ride any of the 38 different bus routes in Tarrant County. Tarrant County College will then pick up the tab.

    As part of the new agreement, the Trinity Metro will also offer a new bus service to the TCC Northeast and TCC Southeast campuses, which will start service in August. The Trinity Metro already offers services to all five of the other TCC campuses.

    TCC said that students issued TCC identification cards after May 15 will have EasyRide eligibility. However if a student had an identification card issued before May 15, they will need to get their card activated for the EasyRide program. Just go to a TCC Copy Center for activation.

    YouTube Shooting Suspect Dead in Apparent Suicide

    [NATL] YouTube Shooting Suspect Dead in Apparent Suicide

    The woman suspected of opening fire at YouTube’s headquarters Tuesday wounded 4 people before shooting and killing herself, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices