Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones were among the admirers honoring the late philanthropist and businessman, T. Boone Pickens Thursday.

A public funeral service was held at Highland Park United Methodist Church, where many attendees wore orange as a nod to Pickens’ beloved Oklahoma State University.

Pickens died last Wednesday, Sept. 11, at his Dallas home at the age of 91.

Abbott spoke at the funeral service and explained though Pickens was born in Oklahoma, he was too big to be confined to one state. Abbott added Pickens loved Texas and the feeling was mutual.

Pickens, who made his fortune in the oil business, gave more than a billion dollars to charity. Much of it to medical research and OSU.

Abbott said Pickens initially had a $25 a month scholarship to play basketball at Texas A&M. But, Pickens lost the scholarship and transferred to OSU. Abbott joked Pickens wasn't a better basketball player at OSU, but the school let him keep the scholarship.

"Boone stayed loyal to the team that stayed loyal to him. Boone wound up giving Oklahoma State about $650 million. Texas A&M has stated it was one of the most expensive mistakes they ever made," Abbott said.

Pickens best friend, Alan White, shared a story about someone bringing a mysterious gift under a sheet to Pickens around his birthday.

"It is the Big 12 Trophy. I thought, 'Oh gosh, if he gives it to Boone, he'll never get it back," White said. "Everybody cried. Everybody had tears in their eyes … Boone was just ecstatic."

Jones told those gathered in the church about how Pickens often used humor and tenacity when faced with life's lows. Jones said this was especially true near the end of Pickens life when his health was failing

"Boone would get slapped back. Boy, here he'd come again. He'd get slapped back. He'd call on that humor, He'd call on everything he could. He would inspire the people around him," Jones said. "Boone was a fourth quarter player. Probably the best fourth quarter player you and I will have ever had the privilege of being on the team with."