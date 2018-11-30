'Sweetheart Swindler' Sentenced to 263 Years Behind Bars

A Tarrant County woman dubbed the “Sweetheart Swindler” was found guilty of engaging in organized crime and money laundering in a scheme to seduce five men and one woman and steal their life savings. (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

A Tarrant County woman dubbed the “Sweetheart Swindler” was sentenced to more than 250 years behind bars Friday after being found guilty Thursday of engaging in organized crime and money laundering in a scheme to seduce five men and one woman and steal their life savings.

Desiree Boltos, prosecutors said, preyed romantically on six elderly people and stole a total of $1.6 million.

In an interview with NBC 5 earlier in the week, Boltos said she didn't steal the money and that it was given to her willingly.

On Friday, the sentencing phase of Boltos' trial concluded after the jury ordered her to spend 263 years behind bars on the six counts against her. The judge ordered Boltos' sentences to be served concurrently - meaning she'll spend about 85 years behind bars.

Boltos' husband, who has been named a co-conspirator in the scheme, is expected to head to trial soon though a court date has not yet been set.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Lori Varnell described Boltos as a thief who preyed on vulnerable older people.

"We're here because this defendant is a liar and a horrible person,” Varnell said. “She lies even when the truth would do her better."

Defense attorney Joetta Keene fired back.

"What we have here are a bunch of sugar daddies and a sugar momma, and that's just the truth,” Keene said.

She argued the alleged victims gave the money to Boltos voluntarily.

"It's called love. It's called dating,” Keene said. “There is deception in love and dating, it is true."

Boltos, who is 37-years-old, will be eligible for parole in about 21 years.