Big Red Chicken Bread, winner of the "sweet" category at the Big Texas Choice Awards, in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.

The State Fair of Texas announced the Big Tex Choice Awards Sunday afternoon, just over a month before the fair's opening day.

The 2019 winners were Big Red Chicken Bread, Ruth's Stuffed Fried Taco and Fla'Mango Tango.

Big Red Chicken Bread won the best sweet food category; Ruth's Stuffed Fried Taco Cone took top honors among savory foods; and the Fla'Mango Tango was named most creative.

In the "savory" category, Ruth's Fried Taco Cone beat out finalists Calypso Island Shrimp Bowl, Fernie's Fried Burnt End Burrito, Southern Fried Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Ball and Texas Cream Corn Casserole Fritters.

In the "sweet" category, Big Red Chicken Bread outlasted finalists Deep Fried Bayou Fruit Bites, Fla'Mango Tango (which won most creative dish), Peanut Butter Cup Snookie and Quick Fried "Black Gold" Truffles.

The State of Fair of Texas opens Sept. 27. Click here to follow all of NBC 5's fair coverage.