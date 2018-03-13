Suspicious Package Prompts Scare at Coppell PD

The Coppell Police Department building was evacuated Monday evening after a resident asked police to investigate a suspicious package. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The scare came as authorities across Texas warned residents to not open unexpected package deliveries after two package explosions killed a teenager and wounded two others Monday in Austin.



According to police, the resident told officers they found a package left at their doorstep and it appeared to have been shipped from outside the United States. The resident brought the package to the police department out of concern because they were not expecting a delivery, police said.



The building was evacuated and surrounding traffic diverted as Irving's bomb squad rendered the package safe.

Officers said the package contents ended up being harmless and the sender was identified. No charges were filed because nothing criminal was done, police said.

In Austin, police investigated two detonations Monday believed to be linked to an explosion at a home on March 2 that killed a 39-year-old man. The FBI and ATF's National Response Team are assisting Austin police in the investigation.



Dallas police issued a bulletin Monday urging residents to be vigilant of unexpected deliveries:



If you observe a package at your residence that is not related to a recent purchase or order made by anyone in your residence, do not touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report the package.

If you have made a recent purchase or order and observe a package at your residence that is not clearly addressed to you, does not contain a return address, or appears suspicious for any other reason, do not touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it.

If you observe any package at your residence that you find suspicious due to any noise it is making, any peculiar odor, or because of leaking powders or liquids, or suspicious wires/strings, do not touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it.

Officials added that there have been no similar incidents in Dallas and no threats have been made to the North Texas area.

