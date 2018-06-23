Gates have been reopened at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base following a suspicious package discovered Saturday morning.

A base spokesperson said the package was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

The gates to the base were closed as a precaution preventing anyone from leaving or entering the base.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 301st Fighter Wing based at NASJRB responded to investigate the package.

Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

Cute alert! A rare friendship has formed between Taigan the tiger cub and Alabai the puppy at Vladivostok Zoo in Russia. A video published by the zoo shows the tiger cub and the puppy playing together inside a cage. (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

Shortly before Noon, the gates were reopened. Details on the suspisious package were not released.