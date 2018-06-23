Gates Reopened After Suspicious Package at NAS JRB Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Gates Reopened After Suspicious Package at NAS JRB Fort Worth

By Cody Lillich

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gates Reopened After Suspicious Package at NAS JRB Fort Worth

    Gates have been reopened at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base following a suspicious package discovered Saturday morning.

    A base spokesperson said the package was reported at about 10:30 a.m.

    The gates to the base were closed as a precaution preventing anyone from leaving or entering the base.

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 301st Fighter Wing based at NASJRB responded to investigate the package.

    Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

    [NATL] Tiger Cub and Puppy Form Unlikely Friendship at Russian Zoo

    Cute alert! A rare friendship has formed between Taigan the tiger cub and Alabai the puppy at Vladivostok Zoo in Russia. A video published by the zoo shows the tiger cub and the puppy playing together inside a cage.

    (Published Friday, June 22, 2018)

    Shortly before Noon, the gates were reopened. Details on the suspisious package were not released.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices