Gates have been reopened at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base following a suspicious package discovered Saturday morning.
A base spokesperson said the package was reported at about 10:30 a.m.
The gates to the base were closed as a precaution preventing anyone from leaving or entering the base.
An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the 301st Fighter Wing based at NASJRB responded to investigate the package.
Shortly before Noon, the gates were reopened. Details on the suspisious package were not released.