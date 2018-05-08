A Mansfield ISD elementary school art teacher was suspended after the district received complaints from parents about her discussing her sexual orientation with elementary-aged students, district officials said Tuesday afternoon. (Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018)

A Mansfield Independent School District teacher suspended since September announced Tuesday she was filing a lawsuit against the district, claiming she was removed from the classroom because of her sexual orientation.

Jason Smith, Stacy Bailey’s attorney, said he planned to file the suit in federal court in Dallas and planned a news conference for Tuesday afternoon.

Bailey was placed on administrative leave after a parent complained she was promoting a “homosexual agenda” during a “Get to Know Your Teacher” slide show, Smith said.

Bailey taught art at Charlotte Anderson Elementary.

Her contract was renewed in April and the district reassigned her to a secondary school, “sending the message that it believed LGBT teachers were not acceptable to teach elementary students,” Smith said in a press release.

A spokesman for the Mansfield ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But in a recent press release, the district said Bailey was placed on leave not because of her sexual orientation but because she insisted it is age-appropriate for her to discuss sexual orientation with elementary-aged students.