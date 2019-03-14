Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Thursday.

According to Dallas police, at 3 p.m. the victim pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex located at 12111 Audelia Road. When he got out of his car, he was approached by two black males who demanded his property.

A struggle ensued during which the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

The victim, who was also an employee of the apartment complex, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

K-pop star Jung Joon-young and Big Bang band member Seungriarrive at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning over sex scandals that have roiled South Korea on March 14, 2019. Both said they will retire from the entertainment industry. (Published 3 hours ago)

The suspects remain at large and this investigation is ongoing.