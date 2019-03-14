Suspects Wanted After Fatal Armed Robbery at Dallas Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Suspects Wanted After Fatal Armed Robbery at Dallas Apartment Complex

The victim was shot and killed

By Catherine Park

Published 25 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspects Wanted After Fatal Armed Robbery at Dallas Apartment Complex

    Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed during an armed robbery on Thursday.

    According to Dallas police, at 3 p.m. the victim pulled into the parking lot of his apartment complex located at 12111 Audelia Road. When he got out of his car, he was approached by two black males who demanded his property.

    A struggle ensued during which the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

    The victim, who was also an employee of the apartment complex, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

    [NATL] K-Pop Stars Arrive for Police Questioning

    K-pop star Jung Joon-young and Big Bang band member Seungriarrive at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning over sex scandals that have roiled South Korea on March 14, 2019. Both said they will retire from the entertainment industry. 

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The suspects remain at large and this investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices