Suspects Steal More Than $3K in Makeup at Sephora: Police

Two women are accused of stuffing their purses with $3,000 worth of makeup from a Sephora in Southlake and later dumping it in their vehicles, police say.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Surveillance video shows the women went to the Sephora April 10 and allegedly took about $2,300 worth of product, police say.

They walked in and allegedly started stuffing their purses with beauty products, police say. Police say they left the store, emptied their purses into their vehicle and returned inside to grab more.

Three days later the women returned to the store and stole an additional $780 worth of items, police said.

"If you're ever shopping and see a crime taking place, be sure to be the best witness possible," Southlake police said in a Facebook post.

Police also noted the store's "giant, clear, open windows" behind them and other nearby shoppers.