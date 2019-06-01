Suspects Sought After $500 Puppy Stolen - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspects Sought After $500 Puppy Stolen

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating three suspects who stole a puppy from its owner last Wednesday.

    According to Fort Worth police, on May 22, two black males and one black female visited a home on the 7400 block of Darien Street to purchase a Bullmastiff puppy worth $500.

    Photo credit: Fort Worth Police Department

    The owner was in the front yard with the three suspects as they held the puppy then all of a sudden, they took off running.

    The owner ran after them in an attempt to stop them but one of the male suspects pointed a black handgun in their direction, forcing the owner to hide behind a car as the suspects fled the scene.

    They drove away in a gray, early 2000s model Honda.

    Both male suspects wore black clothing; one suspect had long hair and the other suspect had short hair and a trimmed line across his brow. Some still photos of the suspects were taken from a neighbor’s security camera.

    Anyone who may have information related to these suspects are asked to contact Fort Worth police at 817-392-4377.

