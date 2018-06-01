Suspected Shoplifter Attacks Security Guard in Rowlett - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspected Shoplifter Attacks Security Guard in Rowlett

The incident happened at a Target store where the woman also bit the man.

By Jose Campos

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Rowlett Police are looking for a suspected shoplifter who attacked and bit a security officer at a Target store located in the 4701 Block of Lakeview Parkway.

    Police say that the incident happened on Wednesday, around 1:57 p. m., when the woman attempted to leave the business without paying for merchandise.

    The loss prevention officer immediately called Rowlett Police advising that he had contacted a theft suspect. He also reported that she caused some injuries on him during the attack.

    She is described as a black female wearing a light purple hat, white tank top, blue jeans and white sandals, according to authorities.

    The woman also drove away in a black Ford Expedition with “Greek Letter” front plate. If you recognize her or have any information about the case, you are asked to call Detective B. McKenzie at 972-412-6211.

