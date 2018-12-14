Suspected Package Thief Arrested In Farmers Branch

Police say Mitchell Wayne Yelverton is suspected in eight package theft robberies in Farmers Branch and Dallas. (Dec. 14, 2018)

Police in Farmers Branch are looking to find the rightful owners of several stolen packages they recovered Thursday night.

Police say Mitchell Wayne Yelverton was identified as a suspect in the thefts after a homeowner shared video showing Yelverton and his vehicle.

Yelverton was arrested without incident.

Police recovered packages from eight different houses in Farmers Branch and two in Dallas.