Suspected Neo-Nazi Charged With a Gun Crime in Texas

Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after his arrest in Post, Texas

By Hannah Jones

Published 2 minutes ago

    NBC Connecticut

    A suspected neo-Nazi was charged with a gun crime in Texas following an investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox said.

    According to a criminal complaint, local law enforcement executed a traffic stop for a blue Ford Focus in Post, Texas on Nov. 4. Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh, 23, was in the passenger seat. He was dressed in tactical gear and had multiple assault rifles in his possession.

    Law enforcement allegedly discovered an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, at least 1,500 rounds of ammunition, a small canister of marijuana, and approximately two grams of THC oil inside the vehicle.

    Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested and was charged with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.

    A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Bruce-Umbaugh Wednesday.

