Donald Joe Benavidez, inset, is suspected of shooting two people outside a business on Mercantile Row, May 16, 2019.

The suspected gunman who opened fire on two people over a missed trip has been arrested, police say.

Dallas police arrested 37-year-old Donald Joe Benavidez Thursday night at a hotel without incident.

Benavidez, police said, went to 5151 Mercantile Row, Showtech Productions, at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday and got into an argument with two employees. The argument spilled outside where police said Benavidez pulled out a weapon and shot the other two men multiple times.

Sgt. Warren Mitchell said an employee of the business, who had a gun, then came outside and began shooting at Benavidez, who drove away in a Subaru sedan.

Shooting Reported in Dallas Industrial Park, 2 Hospitalized

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting was reported at an industrial park northwest of downtown Dallas Thursday afternoon, officials say. (Published Thursday, May 16, 2019)

Mitchell said witnesses said the argument between the men may have had to do with a trip Benavidez wasn't invited on. Mitchell said investigators were looking into the possibility Thursday that the Benavidez was a former employee -- they do know he is not a current employee.

Specifics about the injuries to the two men have not been released but they were last reported to be in critical condition.