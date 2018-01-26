One person died and another was hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a barrier on Interstate 635 in Dallas early Friday.

The 20-year-old female driver was driving fast while she was carrying two passengers about 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of I-635, police said. The driver lost control and the vehicle rotated towards a center median, which struck the right passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle continued rotating and collided with a barrier, which caused a 20-year-old male passenger and a female passenger to be ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Developing Sherin Mathews Parents Give Up Parental Rights to Child

The 20-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, police said.