A suspected drunken driver was hospitalized after a rollover crash at a Euless park early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police and fire responded about 2:20 a.m. to West Park at Wespark Way and Marlene Drive. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Firefighters extricated the female driver from the SUV through the front windshield, officials said. She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No other information was available.