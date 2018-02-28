Police arrested a suspected vehicle burglar after he tried to hide in a drainage ditch in Rockwall early Wednesday morning, police say. (Published 6 hours ago)

Suspected Car Burglar Arrested After Trying to Hide in Drainage Ditch

Grand Prairie police tracked a man in a stolen car to Rockwall about 1:30 a.m.

Rockwall police continued the chase as he drove through the city this morning, police say.

The driver was spotted in the 1000 block of E. Interstate-30, ditched the vehicle and ran into a drainage pipe to try to escape, police said.

A SWAT team went into the pipe and took him into custody about 7:30 a.m.

The man was not injured, but was "wet and cold," Rockwall Police Sgt. Jeff Welch said.