Suspected Car Burglar Arrested After Trying to Hide in Drainage Ditch
Suspected Car Burglar Arrested After Trying to Hide in Drainage Ditch

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Police arrested a suspected vehicle burglar after he tried to hide in a drainage ditch in Rockwall early Wednesday morning, police say.

    Grand Prairie police tracked a man in a stolen car to Rockwall about 1:30 a.m.

    Rockwall police continued the chase as he drove through the city this morning, police say.

    The driver was spotted in the 1000 block of E. Interstate-30, ditched the vehicle and ran into a drainage pipe to try to escape, police said.

    A SWAT team went into the pipe and took him into custody about 7:30 a.m.

    The man was not injured, but was "wet and cold," Rockwall Police Sgt. Jeff Welch said.

