Suspect Wanted for Carrollton Murder

Police are looking for a suspect who is wanted for the murder of a man authorities found dead Tuesday morning while investigating a carbon monoxide alarm.

Danny Aragon-Marquez is wanted for the crime and the Carrollton Police Department said it believes he is driving a red 2012 Honda Accord. The car is thought to have damage to the passenger door and be outfitted with disability license plate 4NVKK.

Carrollton Fire Rescue discovered the body just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when it responded to a carbon monoxide alarm in the 2200 block of Crockett Drive. Police detectives then arrived and determined it was not a natural death.

The victim was an adult male, but has not been identified.

Police said Aragon-Marquez should be considered armed and dangerous, and asked that any information regarding his location be submitted to 972-466-3329 or crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.