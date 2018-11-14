Surveillance video released by Fort Worth Police captures a man who stole lawn equipment from a pickup truck last week.

According to police, at around 12:05 p.m. on Nov. 5, recorded footage shows an individual pulling up to a truck that belongs to Prime Landscape that was parked at the Cancun Restaurant on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The individual exits his own vehicle and is then seen breaking the window of the pickup truck and stealing lawn equipment.

His vehicle is described as being a blue or purple early model GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab.

The unique identifier of the individual's vehicle is that is has 20 inch chrome spinning rims, as seen in the surveillance video.

The man is described as being either a black or Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a thin build.

If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to call 817-392-4712.