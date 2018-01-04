Man Robs Dallas Bank Dressed As Security Guard: DPD

Police are searching for a man they say was dressed as a security officer and took money from a Dallas bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect pointed a rifle at bank employees about 4:30 p.m. at BBVA Compass in the 3900 block of St. Francis Avenue and demanded money, police said. The employees complied and were unharmed.

Police are searching for the man, who is described as a 6-foot-tall black male wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with security guard patch on the left sleeve and dark gloves. Police say he is between 25 and 30 years old and weighs about 140 to 150 lbs.

The man was seen getting into a light blue four-door Saturn can with light-tinted windows, police said.

Several unknown males were inside the vehicle as it left the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Winn at 214-797-0296 or the FBI Dallas Field Office at 972-559-5000.