DeSoto police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in a hotel parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, DeSoto officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call Saturday where the suspect had a weapon. Then, a second call came in early Sunday morning involving the same suspect who was at the Magnuson Hotel at 1515 IH-35E Frontage Road.

When officers arrived to the hotel, they found the male suspect inside of his car in the parking lot. They instructed him to get out of his car but the suspect refused to comply. During this exchange, the suspect fired a weapon at the officers from inside of his car. They returned fire and struck the suspect.

He was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. No officers were injured during the shooting.

The identity of the suspect and the identities of the officers involved will not be released at this time.