Pursuit In Dallas Ends In Crash, Injuries: DCSO

The driver of a Chevy Camaro led police on a short pursuit Christmas Eve before crashing into a Hummer along Webb Chapel Road. (December 24, 2017)

A man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit Christmas Eve and crashing into another vehicle, according to police.

Dallas County Sheriff deputies pulled over a Chevy Camaro along Loop 12 at Lombardy Street for a traffic violation, said Melinda Urbina, with the sheriff's office.

When asked for their license and insurance information, the driver took off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, until it collided with a Hummer at Webb Chapel and Overlake Drive, said Urbina.

The driver of the Camaro and two people inside the Hummer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Urbina said.

The suspect driver is a 23-year-old male and is expected to be booked into the Dallas County Jail when he is released from the hospital.



