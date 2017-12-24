Pursuit In Dallas Ends In Crash, Injuries: DCSO - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Pursuit In Dallas Ends In Crash, Injuries: DCSO

By Hannah Everman

Published 2 hours ago

    The driver of a Chevy Camaro led police on a short pursuit Christmas Eve before crashing into a Hummer along Webb Chapel Road. (December 24, 2017)

    A man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit Christmas Eve and crashing into another vehicle, according to police.

    Dallas County Sheriff deputies pulled over a Chevy Camaro along Loop 12 at Lombardy Street for a traffic violation, said Melinda Urbina, with the sheriff's office.

    When asked for their license and insurance information, the driver took off. 

    Deputies pursued the vehicle, until it collided with a Hummer at Webb Chapel and Overlake Drive, said Urbina. 

    The driver of the Camaro and two people inside the Hummer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Urbina said.

    The suspect driver is a 23-year-old male and is expected to be booked into the Dallas County Jail when he is released from the hospital.


