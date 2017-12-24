Pursuit In Dallas Ends In Crash, Injuries: DCSO

A man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit Christmas Eve and crashing into another vehicle, according to police.
Dallas County Sheriff deputies pulled over a Chevy Camaro along Loop 12 at Lombardy Street for a traffic violation, said Melinda Urbina, with the sheriff's office.
When asked for their license and insurance information, the driver took off.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, until it collided with a Hummer at Webb Chapel and Overlake Drive, said Urbina.
The driver of the Camaro and two people inside the Hummer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Urbina said.
The suspect driver is a 23-year-old male and is expected to be booked into the Dallas County Jail when he is released from the hospital.