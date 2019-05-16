Police are searching for a suspect after an aggravated assault was captured on camera.

On Sunday, May 11, a woman was driving on the 11300 block of McCree Road in Dallas when she told police she noticed a silver Buick sedan speed up behind her.

She then attempted to drive away and was soon hit by gunfire. She was struck by several bullets and managed to drive herself to a nearby urgent care clinic.

Officers were able to obtain a video that captured the assault on video which showed the silver sedan driving behind the victim. An unknown suspect is seen hanging out of the passenger window firing an assault rifle at the victim’s car.

The suspect vehicle then makes a U-turn and flees the location.

Dallas police are asking for anyone with information related to this aggravated assault to contact Detective Frank Carcone at 214-671-3619 or email him at frank.carcone@dallascityhall.com.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).