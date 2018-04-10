Suspect Crashes Into Utility Pole, Knocks Out Power: Police

A suspect led Grand Prairie police on a chase Tuesday morning that ended with the driver crashing into a utility pole and knocked out power, police said. No injuries were reported. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Police tried to stop the driver at about 4 a.m. for a traffic violation in the 1000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in northern Grand Prairie, police said.

The driver sped away and a chase ensued. The pursuit didn’t go far as they drove north on MacArthur Boulevard in Irving, which remains closed, police said.

The suspect drove into a residential neighborhood, lost control rounding a curve on Game Lake Drive and struck the utility pole, which knocked down lines onto the street and the vehicle, police said.

Oncor officials say power was knocked out to about 20 customers.

The unnamed suspect was arrested.