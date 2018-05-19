Suspect Confesses Role in Friday Murder

A man was arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Dallas early Friday morning, police say.
The Dallas Police Department arrested 40-year-old Miguel Camacho-Pineda at 4:20 p.m. Friday, just 14 hours after he shot and killed a man in the 3200 block of W. Davis Street.
Surveillance caught the incident earlier in the day, at 2:15 a.m., police said. In the video, police saw Camacho-Pineda shoot a 32-year-old white male before he fled the scene in a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe.
The victim, whose name was withheld Thursday, died from his injuries at an area hospital.
Police caught Camacho-Pineda after they spotted the Tahoe driving near the area where the shooting took place. They stopped the vehicle and arrested him without incident.
After Camacho-Pineda was detained, he waived his Miranda Rights and voluntarily spoke to detectives. It was during the interview that he confessed to shooting the victim.
Camacho-Pineda was placed in the Dallas County Jail for murder, with his bond set at $250,000.