Suspect Charged After Arlington Man Was Shot in the Head

Michael Callihan, 20, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

A man is in grave condition after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of San Ramon and San Rafael on Thursday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in grave condition.

On Sunday, Arlington police officers took a suspect into custody, police say. Michael Callihan, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The Arlington Police Department says that additional charges are possible.

The Arlington Police Department was assisted by the Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens Police Departments during the investigation.