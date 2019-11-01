Suspect Charged After Arlington Man Was Shot in the Head

A man is in grave condition after he was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police say.
According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call near the intersection of San Ramon and San Rafael on Thursday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in grave condition.
On Sunday, Arlington police officers took a suspect into custody, police say. Michael Callihan, 20, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. The Arlington Police Department says that additional charges are possible.
The Arlington Police Department was assisted by the Pantego and Dalworthington Gardens Police Departments during the investigation.