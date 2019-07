Detectives are searching for a suspect after a woman was found shot to death inside of a car Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 8:32 a.m. on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a Latin female dead inside of a car from an apparent gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season