Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after someone opened fire in far South Dallas Friday afternoon, police say. (Published Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018)

A Dallas teen is in custody and facing a capital murder charge after he surrendered to police Tuesday morning and admitting to killing two people in a triple shooting Friday night.

On Monday afternoon, Dallas police named 18-year-old Lexington Malik Wright as the lone suspect in connection with the shooting that killed two young men and left a teenager seriously injured.

Lexington Malik Wright, 18

Photo credit: Dallas PD

Police said Wright's whereabouts were unknown and asked for the public's help in finding him.

Tuesday morning investigators said Wright surrendered to police at about 6 a.m. at Dallas police headquarters and that during an interview with detectives admitted to shooting 19-year-old Deroyal Talley, 17-year-old Demareyea Bazile and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile.

All three victims were hospitalized, though Talley and Bazile later died from their wounds. The third victim, an unnamed juvenile, underwent surgery and is recovering.

According to investigators, the victims were inside a parked car in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive Friday when someone approached and started shooting inside the vehicle.

Wright was transported to the Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail and has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. A bond amount has not yet been set for Wright.