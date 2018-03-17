Suspect Accused of Attacking City Building: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Suspect Accused of Attacking City Building: Police

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Accused of Attacking City Building: Police

    A suspect was arrested after attacking and damaging a Cockrell Hill city building Thursday, police said.

    A police officer took Eric Scott Verschoore into custody after he attacked the Cockrell Hill Municipal Building about 1:30 p.m., police said. Verschoore was hospitalized for medical and psychiatric evaluation, police said.

    The officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest, police said.

    Police believe Verschoore “manifested suicidal tendencies and suffers from severe mental disorders, suggesting that he may have anticipated a deadly force encounter with officers after his attack,” police said in a Facebook post.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices