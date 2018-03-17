Suspect Accused of Attacking City Building: Police

A suspect was arrested after attacking and damaging a Cockrell Hill city building Thursday, police said.

A police officer took Eric Scott Verschoore into custody after he attacked the Cockrell Hill Municipal Building about 1:30 p.m., police said. Verschoore was hospitalized for medical and psychiatric evaluation, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest, police said.



Police believe Verschoore “manifested suicidal tendencies and suffers from severe mental disorders, suggesting that he may have anticipated a deadly force encounter with officers after his attack,” police said in a Facebook post.