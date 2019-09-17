In a moving moment, survivors of the Holocaust cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Dallas on Tuesday. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Survivors of Genocide Gather For Opening Of Dallas' New Holocaust & Human Rights Museum

In a moving moment, survivors of the Holocaust cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum in Dallas on Tuesday.

It is the culmination of a 40 year dream by survivors and their families who rebuilt their lives in Dallas following World War II.

"We stand on the soldiers of giants, our survivors," said former state senator Florence Shapiro, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors.

Those in attendance heard from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson who praised those who fought to create a permanent home for the center.

"[It is] a place for everyone," said Johnson. "A place for respect and a place for acceptance."

What started in the basement of the Jewish Community Center in 1984 is now a three-story beacon in the heart of Dallas, that will be able to host and educate thousands of visitors and students. The new space comes after a six-year-campaign raised more than $78 million.

"We are going to tell the story and re-tell the story for future generations," said Frank Risch, Board Chair.

Haunting – yet hopeful – the museum is dedicated to telling the story of the Holocaust and the struggle for human rights around the globe.

"May the exhibits in here remind us of what we must exhibit out there," said Rabbi David Stern with Temple Emanu-El.

Max Glauben, 91, survived the Holocaust and for years has shared his story with thousands of students.

His story will now live on for future generations through an interactive, holographic experience that will allow visitors to interact with Glauben and fellow Holocaust survivors.

Survivors of the genocides in Rwanda and Cambodia were at Tuesday's ceremony and toured exhibits dedicated to their country's darkest chapters.

"I was so happy to see despite what's going on around the world there are still people fighting for 'never again'", said Frank Kayijuka, First Counselor with the Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda. "People are standing against hatred and divisions."

The hope is everyone who walks the halls will leave changed, and for survivor Max Glauben, he hopes visitors leave inspired and determined to stand up to hate.

"There's nothing but goodness that they can pick up inside this building," said Glauben.

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will open Wednesday to the public.