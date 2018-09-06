The survivor of a wreck that killed four people last month is calling for improvements to safety along the deadly stretch of road.

Eight people have been killed at the same intersection in Collin County in 15 months.

Now, the survivor of the latest deadly wreck is speaking up.

Jose Galicia lost his fiancé, Karen Villegas and one of his best friends, Troy Hernandez, in a wreck last month at Highway 121 and County Road 581, east of Anna.

Roadside memorials already line the side of the road there.

In June 2017, four people died in a wreck at the same intersection, including Heather Trimble, who was eight months pregnant.

"That's more than a coincidence," Galicia said.

On August 18, Galicia said he, his fiancé, their 2-year-old son and Galicia's friend were driving to a rodeo in Fort Worth when the pickup truck they were in lost control in the rain.

Galicia's 2-year-old son Jose survived.

"I'm trying to be strong and just keep my mind on my son," Galicia said. "I'm just trying to remember the good things, how she was smiling all the time and so I can tell my son that his mom is up there taking care of us."

Galicia suffered fractured legs. He has 40 staples in his arm and has been through several surgeries.

Doctors said it will be a while before he walks again.

But even with all that, he said he wanted to speak with NBC 5 to draw attention to what's happened.

"I think people are going to keep dying. The accidents are going to keep happening," he said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it's added rumble strips to help prevent people from crossing the center line.

It's looking at reducing the 70 mph speed limit and at moving up the timeline to expand the road.

Improvements that won't help Galicia or the rest of those killed along the deadly stretch of road.

A couple from Paris was also killed in last month's wreck. A road widening project is scheduled to begin in 2020.

In addition to moving up that timeline, TxDOT said it's considering adding some interim measures to improve safety.