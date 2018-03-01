New Video Shows Gunman Who Fired on Apartment Window, Injuring Teens - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

New Video Shows Gunman Who Fired on Apartment Window, Injuring Teens

By Jack Highberger

Published at 6:13 PM CST on Mar 1, 2018 | Updated at 6:18 PM CST on Mar 1, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Video Shows Gunman Who Fired Into Apartment, Injuring Teens

    Surveillance video shows a gunman firing the shots that killed 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

    Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman firing the shots that killed 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister.

    The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon in broad daylight at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff.

    The complex is no stranger to gun violence. One resident told NBC 5 both of her sons have been shot inside its gates.

    New Video Shows Gunman Who Fired Into Apt., Injuring TeensNew Video Shows Gunman Who Fired Into Apt., Injuring Teens

    Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman firing the shots that killed 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister.

    (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

    “We have an obligation as a citizen, as a neighborhood, as a community, to make sure our neighborhood is safe,” said District 8 Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins.

    Atkins said making the complex safer is now up to residents, managers and police.

    Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices