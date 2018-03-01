Surveillance video shows a gunman firing the shots that killed 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff. (Published Thursday, March 1, 2018)

Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman firing the shots that killed 18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs and wounded her 16-year-old sister.



The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon in broad daylight at the Highland Hills Apartments in Oak Cliff.

The complex is no stranger to gun violence. One resident told NBC 5 both of her sons have been shot inside its gates.

“We have an obligation as a citizen, as a neighborhood, as a community, to make sure our neighborhood is safe,” said District 8 Dallas City Councilman Tennell Atkins.



Atkins said making the complex safer is now up to residents, managers and police.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the video.

