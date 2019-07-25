Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was later found dead with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death. (Published 34 minutes ago)

What to Know Ole Miss student Alexandria "Ally" Kostial was found shot to death over the weekend. Officials said she was a victim of foul play.

Former Ole Miss student Brandon Theesfeld, of Fort Worth, is charged with murder in her death.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the slaying and wouldn't say much else about the ongoing investigation.

Police have released surveillance video of the last night that Ole Miss student Ally Kostial was seen alive. She was found dead Saturday with gunshot wounds and a college student from Fort Worth has been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Oxford, Mississippi, police released surveillance video which shows Alexandria "Ally" Madison Kostial as she was leaving a bar in a popular downtown area.

Kostial's body was found last Saturday by a sheriff's deputy near a fishing camp about 20 miles from campus in the Harmontown community near Sardis Lake, an area popular with Ole Miss students. Authorities say she was shot eight times in the stomach. Fort Worth Man Charged With Killing Ole Miss Student

A college student from Fort Worth has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 21-year-old female Ole Miss student. (Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019)

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Fort Worth has been arrested as a suspect in Kostial's murder. He was booked into the Lafayette County Jail Monday afternoon.

He attended his sophomore year at Fort Worth Country Day School from 2012 to 2014, but did not return for "academic reasons," according to the private, college prep school. Mugshot for Brandon Theesfeld, left, who has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ole Miss student, Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, right. Background: Theesfeld walks from the Lafayette County Courthouse, July 23, 2019.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News/WMC/Jake Thompson/Lafayette County SO

Theesfeld's attorney says a date has not been set for a bond hearing and his client will remain in the Lafayette County Jail.

Investigators have not revealed a motive in the slaying and wouldn't say much else about the ongoing investigation.

"We are not releasing details of the investigation as this is an ongoing investigation," Wilburn said. "We will release when it is appropriate and not before." Brandon Theesfeld Leaving Lafayette County Courthouse

(Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019)

An arrest affidavit released Tuesday afternoon didn't reveal much else about the case, though in it Wilburn did write that Theesfeld, "feloniously and willfully and unlawfully with deliberate design to effect the death of Alexandria Madison Kostial, kill Alexandria Madison Kostial."

Daniel Theesfeld, father of Brandon Theesfeld, is a doctor in Fort Worth and gave a statement to NBC affiliate WMC: "I know my son is innocent. And I have reasons to believe that I can't share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise."

The victim's father, Keith Kostial, initially confirmed the news of his daughter's death on Facebook, where he posted: "Saturday afternoon we were visited by police, who communicated to us that our beautiful dear Alexandria (Ally) Kostial was the victim of a homicide."