Police are searching for a man suspected of murder after officers found a 40-year-old woman beaten to death in a Dallas motel parking lot and obtained surveillance video Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a disturbance call about 3:15 a.m. at the Super 7 Inn at 4220 Independence Drive in southern Dallas, police said. At the scene, they found an unresponsive woman in the parking lot and she was pronounced dead. She was identified as Gina Elder.

Video surveillance shows the woman in a physical altercation with the man, who police identified as Leonard Jerome Sowell, 36. He fled the scene and is wanted for murder, police said.

Dallas police ask anyone with information regarding the location of Leonard Sowell to call 911. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Loeb with Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214-671-3702 or jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $6,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.