#SupportingOurSchools: NBC 5 & Telemundo Staffers' Favorite Subjects in School

By Eline de Bruijn

47 minutes ago

For our Supporting Our Schools drive, we asked NBC DFW and Telemundo staff members what their favorite subject in school was. Many school children and families in North Texas start the school year at a disadvantage, without the common items needed to learn. From now through Saturday, you can donate $10 at any DFW Albertsons or Tom Thumb store to purchase school supplies and backpacks for local students served by two wonderful charities, Communities In Schools and the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities.
