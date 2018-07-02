The first day of school may be weeks away, but right now students and teachers are struggling to prepare. On average, teachers spend more than $450 a year out of their own pockets to stock their classrooms with necessary supplies. Many school children and families in North Texas start the school year at a disadvantage, without the common items needed to learn.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to present the 2018 Supporting Our Schools drive. This is your opportunity to make a difference for children and classrooms from kindergarten through high school.

All month long, you can make a donation at the register of any participating Albertsons and Tom Thumb grocery store in North Texas.

Supporting Our Schools is an initiative to help students served by Communities in Schools and the Pat and Emmitt Smith Charities who are in need of school supplies for the upcoming year.