NBC 5 Viewers Raise $580K for Students’ School Supplies

Tens of thousands of kids will head back to school with all the tools they’ll need to succeed. About $580,000 was raised to help Communities in Schools chapters across North Texas. (Published 2 hours ago)

Thanks to the generosity of NBC 5 viewers, tens of thousands of kids here in North Texas will go back to school with the tools they need to succeed.

During the month of July, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 partnered with Albertsons and Tom Thumb for "Supporting Our Schools", a drive to raise money for new school supplies for deserving kids in the community.

This year's effort raised $578,362 - nearly $200,000 more than 2017 - which will help 18,430 students.

"North Texas never fails," said Connie Yates, Public Affairs Manager for Albertsons and Tom Thumb. "You ask them to help and they step right up. We are so thankful to all of the NBC 5 viewers, all the customers at Albertsons and Tom Thumb who stepped up."

Monday morning, the first truck loads of supplies rolled up to a warehouse in Fort Worth, where volunteers with Communities in Schools began sorting through everything and preparing the supplies for delivery to the kids.

The kids that they and the Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities work with will be the recipients of the supplies.

Watching the pallets of school supplies come off the truck, the groups say they are overwhelmed by the support - and that it sends a strong message to the kids.

"It means to them that somebody sees them, cares about them as a human being, and is going to be a partner with them throughout the school year so they have what they need to be successful," said Linsdey Garner, President and CEO of Communities in Schools of Greater Tarrant County. "So that's what this school supply drive means to these students."