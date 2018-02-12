Supporters of Fallen Officer Line Procession Route in Blue

Throughout North Texas, volunteers are working to make sure the family members of Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard know they are supported. (Published 3 hours ago)

Throughout North Texas, volunteers are working to make sure the family members of Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard, who was killed in the line of duty last week, know they are supported.

Ribbons are popping up all over Richardson and Wylie, where Sherrard lived with his wife and two children.

In Rowlett, volunteers worked over the weekend to decorate a portion of the funeral procession route with blue ribbons, signs and wreathes.

"We feel like we know him, like he's a part of us," said Michele Walker, who lives near Sacred Heart Cemetery, where Sherrard will be buried on Tuesday.

On Rowlett's Community Facebook page, the idea was born to decorate the procession route once people learned of the burial plans.

"Here's two young children involved, and they're without their dad now, and you want them to feel like they're being hugged and taken care of," Walker said.

Walker and friend Lauren Franks helped mobilize the group, buying blue ribbons and setting a meeting place and time.

"It just spiraled into something wonderful," Franks said. "It started small and just kept growing."

The result of several hours of decorating over two days is a sea of blue from the President George Bush Turnpike to Miller Road, then Rowlett Road right up to the gates of Sacred Heart. Ribbons are tied to every tree, fence and utility pole for at least a mile.

"It was cold. We'd get in the car and warm our hands up then get back out," Walker said.

Another group, BLESS – TX Brave Law Enforcement Support System, met up on Sunday to decorate. Walker and Franks say neighbors joined that group as well.

Franks said she wanted fellow officers and Sherrard's family to know that the community won't forget his sacrifice.

"They've chosen Rowlett for him to stay with us, and we're going to take care of him," Franks said. "We're going to take care of you the best we can."