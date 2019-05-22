Supporters Gather to Remember Murdered Transgender Woman

Wednesday night dozens filled Mildred Dunn Park in south Dallas for a candlelight vigil remembering the life of Muhlaysia Booker. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Dallas police say the 23-year-old died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

As they look for the person responsible, family and friends came together to share memories and lean on one another for support.

"At the end of the day, I just think a part of me is gone," said one of Booker's sisters.

Booker's death came a little over a month after she was assaulted in an apartment parking lot. Video of the attack went viral on social media and was flagged by police as a possible hate crime.

Other women from the transgender community spoke out at the vigil asking for others to not let Booker's death have happened in vain.

"Muhlaysia was always a good person to be around, and I just can't believe my sister is gone. It's hard, y'all, for us already being trans people. We've got to stick together. It's ridiculous," said a friend of Booker's.

Booker is one of five black trans women who've been killed across the nation this year.

Dallas police are also investigating whether Muhlaysia's murder is connected to two similar crimes.