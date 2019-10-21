Storm debris blocked the path to Thomas Jefferson High School, one of 20 Dallas ISD campuses closed Monday due to storms. (Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019)

Two Dallas Independent School District campuses are likely a "total loss" and Thomas Jefferson High School will be uninhabitable through at least the end of the school year after a tornado blew through North Dallas Sunday night, the district's superintendent says.

A day after severe weather, which included a tornado, caused the Dallas ISD to cancel Monday classes at 19 of its campuses, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said insurance adjusters have already told the district Walnut Hill Elementary School will likely be a complete loss.

Cary Middle School will also likely be lost, though Hinojosa said adjusters could not get close enough to the school to confirm that due to storm damage.

Hinojosa said it appeared Thomas Jefferson High School took less damage than the other two schools, but the district would need an engineer to take a closer look. He said he hoped students could return to Jefferson by August.

Students, teachers and administrators from Walnut Hill will be moved as a group to Tom Field Elementary School, which closed last year, on Royal Lane, just west on Interstate 35E and south of Interstate 635, Hinojosa said.

He said Cary Middle School students would have to be split up between Medrano and Franklin middle schools, along with their teachers.

Students from Thomas Jefferson High School will be moved to the Thomas A. Edison Middle Learning Center on Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas.

Three other schools took significant damage Sunday night, Hinojosa said. Those were Burnet, Cigarroa and Pershing elementary schools.

He said students from Burnet and Cigarroa elementary schools would report to Loos Fieldhouse Wednesday, along with their teachers, for school. Hinojosa said he hoped Pershing Elementary would be ready to go by Wednesday, but if not, those students and teacher would also report to the fieldhouse.

About 10 other schools that were closed Monday were because of power outages as opposed to damage, Hinojosa said. Several of those campuses will hold classes Tuesday, while others might wait a little longer due to restricted road access.

For a detailed list of those affected campuses, click here.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday an EF-3 tornado touchdown in North Dallas Sunday, bringing down power lines, destroying homes and businesses and spreading debris across the area.

The storms affected several other North Texas school districts, including Garland, Midlothian and Richardson.