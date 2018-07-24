 Sunrise Photos - July 24 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Sunrise Photos - July 24

By Eline de Bruijn

8 PHOTOS

51 minutes ago

The sunrise on Tuesday, July 24 was spectacular to say the least. These viewers sent their images to iSee@nbcdfw.com.
More Photo Galleries
'Made in America Product Showcase'
San Diego Comic-Con 2018: Sunday Highlights
Connect With Us
AdChoices