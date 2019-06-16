Sunday Rainfall Shatters Record at DFW Airport

With the two rounds of rain and storms Sunday -- first early in the morning then again in the afternoon -- a record amount of rain fell at DFW Airport.
Since midnight, the airport received 2.42 inches of rain. That shatters the old record of 1.32 inches that fell on June 16, 1968. Records have been kept for the DFW observation point (not always DFW Airport) since 1898.
DFW Airport wasn't the only place that had heavy rain.
Alliance Airport in far north Fort Worth had a total of 4.60 inches of rain fall since midnight. In McKinney, the total for Sunday was 2.89 inches.
Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.