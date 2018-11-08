Sundance Square to Put Up Giant Tree Ahead of the Holidays

To kick off the holiday season, the Sundance Square plans to put up a 56-foot tree on Monday, Nov. 12.

The blue spruce tree is coming from Traverse, Michigan where it will be placed in the center of the plaza located on Main Street between 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Fort Worth.

Once the tree goes up, a team of Sundance Square Elves will spend the rest of the week decorating it with nearly 6,500 lights.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held on the following Saturday, Nov. 17, with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be an official countdown to the tree lighting along with live music and a visit from Santa Claus.

For more information about Sundance Square, visit www.sundancesquare.com.