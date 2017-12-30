Sundance Square Cancels Outdoor New Year's Event, Indoor Events Still Planned - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Sundance Square Cancels Outdoor New Year's Event, Indoor Events Still Planned

Published 5 hours ago

    Bitterly cold temperatures have forced the outdoor New Year's Eve celebration at Fort Worth's Sundance Square to be canceled, officials said Saturday. However, the numerous indoor events at Sundance Square are still planned.

    Organizers said due to forecasted extreme temperatures they canceled their outdoor celebration. The event was set to take place at 10:30 p.m. New Year's Eve on the plaza with entertainment by the Hunter Sullivan Band.

    Events planned at Four Day Weekend, Scat Jazz Lounge, Bass Performance Hall, restaurants and private events are still planned to take place on New Year's Eve.


