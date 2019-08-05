Summer Heat Returns This Week

For the first weekend in August, we didn’t do too bad! Temperatures were in the upper 80s to middle 90s both Saturday and Sunday. While there were showers and storms around from time to time, it certainly wasn’t a washout. On top of that, rainfall this time of year is always welcome!

As the new week gets underway, all eyes will be on the upper-level ridge of high pressure that has been hanging out to our west (over New Mexico). That ridge will slide east this week. By Thursday, the center of the ridge will be right over the middle of Texas. For you and me, that means a steady diet of hot afternoon temperatures for several consecutive days.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

By mid-August, the computer models are hinting at another weak cold front visiting us. Until then, be prepared to endure more than a week of typical Texas summer heat. Do your best to keep your cool!

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

