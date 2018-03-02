'Suit Up Experience' Offers Young Men Free Suits

For a third year in a row, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Centers will give young men an opportunity to dress to impress -- for free. (Published Friday, March 2, 2018)

A snappy suit and tie can make a man feel ready to take on the world.



Now for a third year in a row, the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Centers will give young men an opportunity to dress to impress -- for free.

Whether it be for church, school, prom, graduation, or a job interview, you can not only sport a new suit, but learn how to write a resume and get interviewing tips on the spot.

Young men ages 15 to 21 are eligible. They will also learn the basic principles of hygiene, etiquette, and a little fashion.

The "Suit Up Experience” kicks off Saturday March 3at 10 a.m. in Oak Cliff at the Mark Cuban Hero’s Basketball Center at 1800 Bonnie View Road. It’s next to Cedar Crest Golf course.



This is a first come, first served event.

For more information about registration, donations, and how to be a volunteer, call 214-379-7451 or email heroesactivities@gmail.com

